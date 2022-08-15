Monday, August 15, 2022
Johnny Depp to direct first movie in 25 years

By staff
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Johnny Depp is set to direct his first movie in 25 years, Variety reports.

The actor is reportedly set to helm Modigliani, a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is on board to produce.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement obtained by the trade. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Depp last stepped behind the camera for 1997’s The Brave, his directorial debut which co-starred Marlon Brando.

