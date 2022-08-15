Monday, August 15, 2022
New heat wave builds as flash flooding targets several states

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A new heat wave is building in the South and West as flash flooding targets several Western states.

Heat advisories are in effect across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The heat index — what a temperature feels like — is forecast Monday to jump to a sweltering 106 degrees in Jackson, Mississippi; 100 in New Orleans and Houston; 103 in Dallas; and 104 in Austin, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Oklahoma City.

An excessive heat watch has also been issued on the West Coast.

On Wednesday, temperatures in California are expected to climb to 108 in Bakersfield and Fresno, 105 in Sacramento and 110 in Redding. Temperatures are also forecast to reach the triple digits in Oregon and Washington.

Meanwhile, flash flooding targeted drought-stricken Texas over the weekend, dropping 5 to 10 inches of rain on extremely dry soil.

Corpus Christi saw a record rainfall of 2.29 inches on Sunday.

Flash flooding also covered roads in Arizona on Sunday; some areas saw up to 4 inches of rain this weekend.

Four states are under flood alerts Monday morning, from Texas to Colorado.

Arizona is now getting a break from the monsoon rain, but the same system that brought flooding to Corpus Christi will move into the Arizona by the end of the week with more heavy rain.

