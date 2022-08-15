Mostly cloudy with a high of 74 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected today with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and normally flood prone areas. Small creeks and streams may experience

significant rises in areas of heavy rainfall. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected each day through Sunday with locally heavy rainfall possible with the stronger

storms.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: