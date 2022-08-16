Bob Odenkirk posts message to fans after ‘Better Call Saul’ finale

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul bid an emotional farewell after six seasons Monday night and star Bob Odenkirk had a message for fans.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,” Odenkirk began in a video clip posted to his social media.

He went on to thank the show’s creators, cast and crew before thanking the fans for embracing the Breaking Bad spin-off.

“Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s favorite show ever — and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show,” he said.

“But we weren’t; we were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it,” he continued. “Thank you for staying with us. Better Call Saul: a closely observed, idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy, a little slow at times, but in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people. Thank you.”

