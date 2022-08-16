Henry County Sheriff’s Office release:

On August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am, Bassett High School faculty was made aware that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. The school staff notified the School Resource Officer, who immediately located and detained the suspected student.

A search of the suspected student’s backpack resulted in the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the student had shown the gun to another student. Once that student was aware of the gun, they contacted an adult and reported there was a firearm on the school campus.

The male juvenile, 16 years of age, of Collinsville, VA, has been charged with the following and subsequently placed into secure detention at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility located in Danville, VA.

Possession of a firearm on school property (felony)

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm under the age of 18

The actions of the student who reported this are commendable and allowed Henry County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Officers and BHS staff to act quickly and ensure the school campus remained safe.

Parents should talk with their children and encourage them to immediately report any safety concerns to the school resource officer, school staff or even call 9-1-1 if necessary. We cannot stress enough ‘if you see something, say something.”

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.