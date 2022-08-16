Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNewsLocalFirearm on School Property
NewsLocal

Firearm on School Property

staff
By staff
0
5

Henry County Sheriff’s Office release:

On August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am, Bassett High School faculty was made aware that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. The school staff notified the School Resource Officer, who immediately located and detained the suspected student.

A search of the suspected student’s backpack resulted in the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the student had shown the gun to another student. Once that student was aware of the gun, they contacted an adult and reported there was a firearm on the school campus.

The male juvenile, 16 years of age, of Collinsville, VA, has been charged with the following and subsequently placed into secure detention at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility located in Danville, VA.

  • Possession of a firearm on school property (felony)
  • Possession of a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm under the age of 18

The actions of the student who reported this are commendable and allowed Henry County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Officers and BHS staff to act quickly and ensure the school campus remained safe.

Parents should talk with their children and encourage them to immediately report any safety concerns to the school resource officer, school staff or even call 9-1-1 if necessary. We cannot stress enough ‘if you see something, say something.”

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Previous articleNovavax asks FDA for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster
Next articleNewer cars shrink gender disparity in car crash fatalities: Officials
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE