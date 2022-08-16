Tuesday, August 16, 2022
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

Jill Biden tested negative on Monday during her routine testing, and then developed “cold-like symptoms” Monday night, according to her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

“She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” Alexander said in a statement.

She’s been prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, which President Joe Biden also took after testing positive last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

