Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNewsLocalHVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building
NewsLocal

HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building

staff
By staff
0
7
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building
Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire.

Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”

Previous articleMostly cloudy with a high of 70 today
Next articleMartinsville couple sentenced in father’s death
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE