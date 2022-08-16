‘Mack & Rita’ cast on the nuances of social media

Courtesy of Gravitas Premiere

A 30-year-old woman who feels like she’s in the body of a 70-year old — and then magically, she is! That’s the premise of the new body-switching comedy Mack & Rita, in theaters now, starring Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail and Taylour Paige.

Lail plays the younger woman, Mack, who works in social media, though she tells ABC Audio she has a love-hate relationship with the digital world, admitting that she deletes it off of her phone “pretty constantly.”

“There’s like the artist inside that doesn’t want to participate in that way, that doesn’t want to be a part of commercialism specifically,” she explains. “But you do want to make movies and you want to be seen and you want to be a part of big things.”

Likewise, Paige, who plays Mack’s best friend — the two of them young women caught up in chasing clout on social media for work and for fun — has been rethinking her online presence.

“Sadly…we all live and breathe like this thing called capitalism and brands and studios…So yeah, it’s fine to be like, look at this guy that I’m looking at. But like at the end of the day, they’re like, ‘But, can we sell our face wash or would she wear the bag?'”

Director Katie Aselton agrees, adding, “No one’s posting pictures for their friends and to share where they’re at, what they’re doing…it’s really, I think, turning into more of like a promotional tool.”

She adds, “The world sort of tries to shoehorn us into a mold that isn’t necessarily meant for us. And it is our job and our journey and our struggle to sort of break out of that and really find who we are and let that person shine.”

