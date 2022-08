Martinsville couple sentenced in father’s death A Martinsville couple has been sentenced after being found guilty of neglecting the man’s father to such an extent that it caused him to die.

A Martinsville man and woman will spend three months in jail for neglecting and abusing the father of the man, resulting in the father’s death. Jeffrey Louis Ihrig, 51, and Crystal Rae Painter, 45, of 85 Lancer Lane in Martinsville appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday where they were sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and nine months suspended. Both were ordered to pay $5,488 in fines and costs.