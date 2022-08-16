Six shot outside Memphis hospital

zodebala/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Six people were shot outside a Memphis hospital early Tuesday and four of the victims remain in critical condition, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:42 a.m. at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis police said.

Two victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, one of whom is now non-critical, while four were taken to Regional One Hospital. One of those taken to Regional One is also now out of critical condition, police said.

Three victims involved have been detained for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle, police said.

All of the victims were reportedly shot by suspects in a black SUV, according to police. No arrests have been announced.

Methodist North Hospital said no hospital staffers were hurt during the gunfire.

“We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away … so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly,” hospital officials said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate.”

ABC News’ Keith Harden contributed to this report.

