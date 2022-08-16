Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Mostly cloudy with a high of 70 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A deep area of low pressure aloft anchored over the northern portion of the Mid-Atlantic region will remain in place through much of the week before lifting northeast out of the area by the weekend. Meanwhile, another upper low will develop across the upper Midwest and drift southeast into the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend and early next week. An unsettled weather pattern will remain in place through early next week with scattered
showers and thunderstorms the next few days becoming more numerous over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

