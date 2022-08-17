Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAnthony Hopkins releasing collection of NFTs
NewsEntertainment

Anthony Hopkins releasing collection of NFTs

staff
By staff
0
7
David Livingston/Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins is getting into the NFT game.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner is creating and launching his first NFT series in partnership with the startup Orange Comet. The digital collectibles, called the Eternal Collection, are inspired by Hopkins’ iconic film characters and will incorporate his own artwork.

“I’m probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, which proves all is possible at any age,” Hopkins said at an online press conference, according to Variety.

He said NFTS are “a blank canvas to create art in a new format” and that he believes the metaverse “offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way.”

The Eternal Collection will be released in three phases in mid-September on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleForest fires destroyed nearly 23 million acres of land in 2021, and it’s expected to get worse, experts say
Next articleCalculate how much Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act may save you
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE