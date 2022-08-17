HomeNewsLocalFour to be considered for School Board NewsLocal Four to be considered for School Board By staff August 17, 2022 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Four to be considered for School BoardLeGrant, Hardie, McClure and Tinch throw their hats into the ring There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHarvest start Project HopeNext articleNeNe Leakes shares touching birthday tribute to late husband Greg staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Harvest start Project Hope August 17, 2022 Dailies Mostly sunny with a high of 75 today August 17, 2022 Local Firearm on School Property August 16, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry tapped to host ‘The Great American Baking Show’ August 17, 2022 Calculate how much Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act may save you August 17, 2022 Anthony Hopkins releasing collection of NFTs August 17, 2022 Forest fires destroyed nearly 23 million acres of land in 2021, and it’s expected to get worse, experts say August 17, 2022 Load more Recent Comments