NeNe Leakes shares touching birthday tribute to late husband Greg

ABC/Paula Lobo

NeNe Leakes remembered her late husband Greg on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a photo of the two in which she embraces him from behind.

“Missing the man that always had a plan!” she captioned the snapshot. “Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

“I miss you everyday Gregg!” she added. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Greg died in September 2021 of colon cancer. At the time, a representative for the couple told ABC News that Gregg “passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.