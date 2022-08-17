Wednesday, August 17, 2022
'Yellowjackets' casts Simone Kessell in pivotal role

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie – Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets has found its “Adult Lottie.”

The Showtime series has cast Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell in the role of a grown-up version of Lottie Matthews, played as a teen by Courtney Eaton. Eaton has also been upped to series regular on the show.

Last week, the show cast another pivotal role, tapping Six Feet Under actress Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of Liv Hewson’s Van.

The series centers on a high school soccer team forced to survive on their own in the wilderness after a plane crash. It also catches up with the survivors 25 years later.

The first season of Yellowjackets earned seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and also respective Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actress noms for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

