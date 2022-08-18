Thursday, August 18, 2022
Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man


Jeremiah Jerron Turner, 20, was found dead in his home on Lakewood Park Drive in Martinsville.

An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man.

Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.

Thomas had been charged with the second-degree murder of Jeremiah Turner.

