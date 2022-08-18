Thursday, August 18, 2022
Ferrum man dies in Patrick County crash

VSP release:

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Aug 17) at 8:23 p.m. on Route 40, just east of Route 710 in Patrick County.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Route 40, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, Va. drove the Chevrolet. Mr. Strong was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

