In brief: ‘Garfield’ cast update, ‘The Mole’ to return and more

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart have been added to the season two cast of the FX series Feud, according to Variety. They join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series follows the true story of how Truman Capote‘s friendship with numerous members of New York high society was soured after he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite…

Quinta Brunson‘s Emmy-nominated ABC series Abbott Elementary will return for its second season on September 21, ABC announced in a promo video released on Wednesday. Per ABC, “Philly’s favorite educators are gearing up for another school year, which means more workplace laughs are on the way”…

Ramy Youssef announced on Wednesday that his Hulu original series Ramy will return for its third season on September 30. The comedy drama, based on Youssef’s real-life experiences, follows “a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.” In the third season, Ramy’s family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business, per ABC. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star…

Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham and Cecily Strong have added to the voice cast of a new animated Garfield film, joining Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, according to Deadline. The film is based on Jim Davis’ titular lazy comic strip cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie the dog. Jackson will reportedly play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father, Vic. Details as to the roles of the other actors have not yet been revealed…

Netflix has ordered a new version of the cult favorite reality show The Mole, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which originally aired for five seasons on ABC between 2001 and 2008, will feature “12 contestants working together on a series of challenges that, if completed successfully, add money to a prize pot that only one of them will win. The mole, meanwhile, tries to sabotage the other players’ efforts while maintaining their cover as a regular player,” according to THR. The reboot is set to launch on Netflix in the fall…

