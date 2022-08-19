Friday, August 19, 2022
8 students injured in accident involving school bus in South Carolina, officials say

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(CHESTERFIELD, S.C.) — Eight students were injured in a school bus accident in South Carolina Friday afternoon, school officials said.

The bus was carrying 24 students from a middle school and elementary school in the Chesterfield County School District when the accident occurred around 4 p.m. in the town of Jefferson, the district said.

Eight students on the bus were transported to the hospital with injuries, the district said.

“The district superintendent, transportation staff, and area principals are working the accident,” school officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

