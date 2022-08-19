In brief: ‘Grease’ returns to theaters, Jason Momoa surfing legend biopic, and more

AMC Theaters will pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton John by playing Grease in 135 of its theaters this weekend. “To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen,” Adam Aron, AMC’s CEO announced Thursday on Twitter. “An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.” Newton-John died August 8 at the age of 73 at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling announced in a post on her Instagram…

﻿Variety reports that Jason Momoa is turning his attention to Hawaiian surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku, a competition swimmer who was pivotal in popularizing surfing as a sport. The actor is teaming with ﻿Aquaman﻿ producer Peter Safran to make a biopic about Duke, a gold medal-winning Olympic swimmer from Hawaii who competed in the 1912, 1920 and 1924 Olympics. Momoa narrated the PBS documentary, Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha, that premiered in May…

Enola Holmes 2 will be released on Netflix on November 4. It again stars Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, the younger sister of fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, who goes on an adventure across London to help find a young girl’s missing sister. The film also features Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and more…

Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out is returning to Broadway this fall, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams reprising their roles as Mason Marzac and Darren Lemming, respectively, the latter of whom is the star player for the fictional Empires baseball team, who comes out as gay. Take Me Out will premiere at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 27…

Amid its fifth season, Showtime has already renewed The Chi for a season six. The drama, which is executive-produced by Lena Waithe, centers around four Chicago men at different points in their lives navigating school in a city so violent there’s no guarantee you’ll grow up. Jason Mitchell, Tiffany Boone, Alex Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps star…

