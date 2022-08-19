Friday, August 19, 2022
Mobile home fire claims two

By staff
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help finding information related to a mobile home fire that left a mother and young child dead.  At roughly 7 am Wednesday crews from the Madison, Mayodan and Huntsville Fire Departments responded to 201 Madison Beach Road, Madison N.C. in response to a fire where a single-family mobile home was found to be engulfed in flames.  Another individual suffered burn injuries in this incident.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

