Mobile home fire claims two

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help finding information related to a mobile home fire that left a mother and young child dead. At roughly 7 am Wednesday crews from the Madison, Mayodan and Huntsville Fire Departments responded to 201 Madison Beach Road, Madison N.C. in response to a fire where a single-family mobile home was found to be engulfed in flames. Another individual suffered burn injuries in this incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.