Friday, August 19, 2022
Increasing clouds with a high of 83 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Rainfall chances will be on the increase over the weekend and into early next week as an upper trough combined with a weak frontal boundary stalled across the region and deep tropical moisture. Heavy rainfall is possible leading to an increased threat for
flooding.

Here’s what’s happening: A broad trough of low pressure aloft continues to dominate the eastern half of the U.S. At the bottom of this trough, across the Gulf Coastal States lies a nearly station front. The trough is expected to remain in place with minor day-to-day variations in intensity and position through the first part of next week. The frontal system stalled to our south will gradually lift north as a warm front Sunday through Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today and Saturday, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge becoming more numerous Sunday into Monday across the entire area. Consequently, the threat for heavy rainfall and resultant flooding will increase over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below normal for the next several days.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
