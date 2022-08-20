Gary Busey charged with sex offenses over incidents at horror convention: Police

Walter McBride/Getty Images

(CHERRY HILL, N.J.) — Actor Gary Busey faces several sex offense charges in connection with incidents during a horror fan convention in New Jersey this month, according to police and media reports.

Police responded to a Doubletree Hotel near Philadelphia that was hosting the Monster Mania Convention “for the report of a sex offense,” the Cherry Hill Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Busey, 78, known for his roles in the films “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Point Break,” was a featured celebrity at the convention, held from Aug. 12 to 14.

On Friday, Cherry Hill detectives charged Busey, of Malibu, California, with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one count of harassment, police said.

Court records indicate the alleged offenses occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 13.

No further information was provided by police.

ABC News has left messages with the Cherry Hill Police Department seeking further details.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urged anyone with additional information to contact the department.

Representatives of Busey’s did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

ABC News has reached out to the organizers of Monster Mania for comment as well.

