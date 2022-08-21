Community Calendar

Monday, Aug. 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue. The speaker will be Martin Clark, author and retired circuit judge from Patrick County.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 65 West Main Street from 7 a.m. until noon.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.