Memorial Boulevard Paving

MARTINSVILLE, VA – As part of the City of Martinsville’s road maintenance program, Memorial Blvd. from Douglas St. to Dupont Rd. will begin at 6:00 a.m. on August 23, 2022. All southbound traffic will be routed to the center lane. Expect delays from August 23rd to August 27th.

Construction crews from Apac-Atlantic Construction Company (a division of Thompson- Arthur) will perform work on milling and paving operations daily from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The center lane will be open, but there will be congestion.

Residents are encouraged to avoid this area during paving operations. Work is anticipated to take approximately 4 days to complete, weather permitting. Once paving operations are complete, new pavement striping and lane markings will be installed.

If you have questions regarding this project, please contact the City Public Works Department at 403-5154.