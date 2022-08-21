Patrick leads area in SOL scores

Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic The latest Standards of Learning (SOL) scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories.

