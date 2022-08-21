Sunday, August 21, 2022
HomeNewsLocalPatrick leads area in SOL scores
NewsLocal

Patrick leads area in SOL scores

staff
By staff
0
2
Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic
The latest Standards of Learning (SOL) scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories.

The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.

Previous articlePSA to take water from Philpott
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

PSA to take water from Philpott

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

Obituaries

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

PSA to take water from Philpott

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

POPULAR POSTS

PSA to take water from Philpott

Community Calendar

WHEE sports

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE