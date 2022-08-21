PSA to take water from Philpott

PSA securing water agreement for next 50 years The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the

The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.