Community Calendar

Monday, August 22, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, Aug. 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue. The speaker will be Martin Clark, author and retired circuit judge from Patrick County.

Friday, Aug. 26

Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Movie on the lawn at 8:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Uptown Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 65 West Main Street from 7 a.m. until noon.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

