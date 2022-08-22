‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ hitting Netflix on December 23

Netflix

Netflix announced that the sequel to the hit whodunnit, the Oscar-nominated Knives Out, will debut on December 23.

The streaming service made the announcement Monday to promote a new teaser interview with writer-director Rian Johnson, who revealed the film’s Beatles-inspired title.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have Daniel Craig reprising as flamboyant detective Benoit Blanc, this time traveling to Greece to solve a case with a whole new set of colorful suspects.

While the original starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, the follow-up features another impressive cast, including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The cast was revealed Monday in a first-look photo: They’re assembled in a Last Supper-like shot, with Craig’s detective leaning over at the head of a long table, addressing them.

Norton plays a tech billionaire who invites a group of friends to his island getaway — where one of them ends up murdered.

Johnson called the movie’s title, “… something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death.”

“This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear,” he continues.

“I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ … The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”

