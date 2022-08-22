New details emerge on Gary Busey arrest on sex offense charges

Walter McBride/Getty Images

More details are emerging regarding Gary Busey‘s arrest on Friday on charges of sex offenses stemming from an appearance at a horror fan convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey earlier this month.

Police responded to a Doubletree Hotel near Philadelphia that was hosting Monster-Mania Con “for the report of a sex offense,” the Cherry Hill Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

The 78-year-old actor, known for his roles in the films The Buddy Holly Story and Point Break, was a featured celebrity at the convention, held from Aug. 12 to 14.

Three women have come forward with allegations against Busey of groping and inappropriate touching during the meet and greet, Chief Robert Kempf confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

Police conducted an interview with Busey after the initial report while he was still in Cherry Hill and are looking at surveillance video from the hotel.

Busey’s initial court appearance is scheduled for the end of August in Camden Superior Court.

Requests for comment from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Busey’s reps have gone unanswered as of late Sunday night.

