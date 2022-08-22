(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
04/22/1961 - 08/19/2022
Jimmy Lynn Taylor, 61, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was born April 22, 1961 in Rocky Mount, VA to Betty Lou Robertson Taylor and the late James Calvin Taylor...
06/08/1942 - 08/19/2022
Mary Victorine Bowman Koger, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home. She was born June 8, 1942 in Draper, Virginia, to the late John Bowman and ...
07/16/1935 - 08/19/2022
Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22 , 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Chur...
04/12/1955 - 08/17/2022
Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett, 67, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Elbe...
07/06/1943 - 08/18/2022
Mildred Hairston Adams, 79, of Martinsville, passed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 6, 1943, in Henry County, to the late George and Sadie Matthews Hairston. She had ...
07/09/1955 - 08/15/2022
Frances Jeanette Denham Morris, 67, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1955, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Harvey Daniel Denham and ...
10/22/1936 - 08/15/2022
Doris McGuire Herndon, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1936, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Jane Hairfield McGuire. In addition to her pa...
08/15/1926 - 08/13/2022
Anne E. Mayo, 95, of Galax, Va. passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Waddell Nursing Home. She was born on August 15, 1926, in Leesville, Va. to the late Leo Douglas English and Charlotte Cart...
10/05/1960 - 08/13/2022
Norman Carson Meeks, 61, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. He was born October 5, 1960, in Martinsville, to Mary Katherine Moore Wall and the late Clyde Norman ...
04/24/1967 - 08/13/2022
Helen Jo DeShazo, 55, of Spencer, Va. passed away at her home with a smile on her face on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born April 24, 1967 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Thomas Dalton DeShazo ...
08/22/1940 - 08/12/2022
Roger B. Riggs, 81, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Greensboro. He was born on August 22, 1940, in Montcalm, W.Va., to the late Ivory Floretta Riggs and H...
01/26/1974 - 08/12/2022
Timothy Murrell Lewis, 48, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 26, 1974 in Lancaster, South Carolina, to Dollie Marie Edwards Martin and the late Mur...
10/30/1943 - 08/11/2022
Bobbie R. Norman, 78, of Fieldale, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Surry County, North Carolina to the late William Graves Norman and the late ...
Passed 08/11/2022
Nadine Price Lawson, 95, of Ridgeway, Va., passed Thursday, on August 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home...
10/24/1928 - 08/10/2022
Robert William Hairston, Sr., 93, of Bassett, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on October 24, 1928, to the late Booker T. Washington Hairston, Sr. and the l...
01/22/1983 - 08/10/2022
Brian Lee Murphy, 39, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born January 22, 1983, in Martinsville, to the late David Abbott, Sr. and Shirley ...
11/15/1949 - 08/09/2022
Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray, age 72, of Bassett, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on November 15, 1949. A celebration of life fa...
07/14/1938 - 08/09/2022
Jimmie Hale Lamkin, 84, of Ridgeway, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born July 14, 1938 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Clarence Lamkin and Vida Young Lamkin...
11/12/1979 - 08/06/2022
Brad Steven Hensley, 42, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born November 12, 1979 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to Robert Steven “Bobby” Hensley and Robin Gilley Hensley...
02/01/1934 - 08/08/2022
On Monday, August 8, 2022, Cornell Gravely, Sr., 88, of Providence Ln., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born February 1, 19...
03/01/1945 - 08/09/2022
Carolyn Williams Lawson, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born on March 1, 1945, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the Rob...
11/29/1943 - 08/08/2022
Bobbie Jean Johnson Jordan was born in Danville, Virginia, on November 29, 1943, to the late Vivian Johnson Swain. Bobbie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 8, 2022. She worke...
02/07/1952 - 07/29/2022
Francis E. Zehr, 70, of Ridgeway, Va., died at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica, N.Y. due to complications from a heart attack. He had traveled to visit family and friends and attended his 52nd high s...
02/12/1942 - 08/08/2022
Trevis Edwards Lusk, 80, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1942, to the late Reuben F. Edwards and Thelma Daniel Edwards. She was also preceded ...
11/23/1965 - 08/06/2022
Timothy Alfred Gauldin, 56, of Portsmouth, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1965, to Alfred and the late Bernice Gauldin. He is survived by partner, David Mor...