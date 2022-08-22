One killed, two hurt in Atlanta shootings; female suspect in custody

@sensational_CYN/Twitter

(ATLANTA) — One person was killed and two were injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings. Police shared photos of the individual with a suitcase.

Police said she was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities said it’s not clear what led to the shootings and that they’re investigating the connection between the two locations.

The first two victims, including the person who died, were found at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. The third victim was at 1100 Peachtree Street, police said.

Police also said they’re investigating whether the shootings were targeted or random.

