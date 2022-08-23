Community Calendar

Tuesday, Aug. 23
Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue. The speaker will be Martin Clark, author and retired circuit judge from Patrick County.
Friday, Aug. 26
Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon.
Movie on the lawn at 8:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Uptown Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 65 West Main Street from 7 a.m. until noon.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.