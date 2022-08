Head-on collision injures one One driver was injured in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Rives Road in Martinsville Saturday night.

One driver was injured in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Rives Road in Martinsville Saturday night. Malcom Deshawn Pritchett of Martinsville was headed south on Rives Road in his 2004 Chevy Tahoe when police say he lost control due to an apparent tire blowing, causing it to swerve over into the northbound lane. Pritchett’s Tahoe then collided head-on with a 2016 Ford Focus headed north and being driven by Kemiya Arie Hayden of Ridgeway. Both survived the crash.