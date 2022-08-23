In Brief: ‘The Good Doctor’ gets a ‘Good’ spin-off, and more

ABC has given a series order to the spy drama The Company You Keep, starring This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, according to Variety. Based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, the American version follows Ventimiglia as a con-man and a CIA agent — played by Catherine Haena Kim — whose night of passion “puts them on a collision course when he ramps up the family business so he can get out for good and she closes in on a vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences,” per the outlet. The show is set as a mid-season replacement in 2023…

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Love Is Blind‘s After the Altar special. The first look at season 2 of the special offers a glimpse at what happened to Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more. As previously reported, the two couples that got married on the show are now splitting up. Iyanna and Jarrette announced their split last week and days later Danielle and Nick announced they were divorcing as well. Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 premieres September 16…

Deadline reports ABC is developing a spinoff of The Good Doctor, called The Good Lawyer. The spinoff will center on Joni, “a 20-something woman who battles OCD, but is a brilliant lawyer.” She’ll be introduced during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth season as a defense attorney for Freddie Highmore‘s character Dr. Shaun Murphy, “who finds himself in legal trouble”…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.