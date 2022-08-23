Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeNewsLocalUnemployment for region slightly lower
NewsLocal

Unemployment for region slightly lower

staff
By staff
0
2
Overall unemployment rate declines slightly
Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Patrick County declined slightly, while Henry County remained unchanged in the most recent reporting period.

Martinsville’s unemployment rate is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.6%. Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year. The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.

Previous articleCrash on Rives
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Crash on Rives

WHEE sports

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Crash on Rives

WHEE sports

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Crash on Rives

WHEE sports

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE