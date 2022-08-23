Unemployment for region slightly lower

Overall unemployment rate declines slightly Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Patrick County declined slightly, while Henry County remained unchanged in the most recent reporting period.

Martinsville’s unemployment rate is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.6%. Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year. The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.