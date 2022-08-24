Jason Momoa teases he’ll be “a bit of a peacock” in ‘Fast X’

ABC

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will switch from hero to bad guy for his role in the 10th Fast and Furious movie, and on Tuesday, he gave fans a glimpse of what to expect.

“Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety during Tuesday evening’s red carpet premiere of season 3 of his Apple TV+ series See.

“He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock, the 43-year-old actor continues. “He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

But first, Jason will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the DC Comics sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023.

