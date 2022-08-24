Kelly Giddish’s beat on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ ending with season 24

NBC/Will Hart

Kelly Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2011, will soon be handing in her badge and gun.

In a statement provided by NBC, Giddish noted the forthcoming season “will indeed” be her last on the long-running series.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years,” she said in part.

“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins,” Giddish continued. “She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

After thanking creator Dick Wolf, her co-star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay, and the cast, crew, and L&O fans, Giddish said, “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

Variety notes that Giddish will at least be in the premiere episode on September 22, which will unite the casts of Law & Order, SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime in an all-night crossover event.

Luckily for fans of the steely character, it looks like she won’t be killed off.

“#Rollisi will have a happy ending. Stay tuned,” tweeted producer Julie Martin, referring to the “shipping” name fans gave to Rollins and Peter Scanavino‘s ADA Sonny Carisi.

