McClure to fill unexpired term Sidney McClure was named as the Henry County School Board’s choice to complete the term of Frances Zehr, who passed away in July.

Sidney McClure was named as the Henry County School Board’s choice to complete the term of Frances Zehr, who passed away in July. McClure was one of four candidates to offer themselves for consideration to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November. McClure is a Magna Vista High School graduate, a public safety trainer for Southern Software and a funeral assistant at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory. McClure also serves as president of the Spencer-Penn Center.