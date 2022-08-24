Referendum on reversion still alive

Supreme Court: Reversion referendum stands County attorney says court dismissed city’s request to declare vote unconstitutional

The Virginia Supreme Court has dismissed a case before them filed by the city of Martinsville asking that a referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional. County Attorney George Lyle said that the City had asked the Supreme Court to declare the special legislation requiring a referendum on reversion unconstitutional and that the Supreme Court should act immediately. The Supreme did not act and has dismissed the case. Lyle said the City could pursue other ways to prevent voters in the city from voting for or against Martinsville reverting from a city to a town within Henry County, but did not elaborate on what they might be. Lyle said a three-judge panel would be in a position to proceed with the matter concerning reversion itself. City officials have scheduled two hours at the NCI’s Baldwin Building on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions from the community regarding reversion.