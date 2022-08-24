Soaked South braces for more rain; Utah enacts state of emergency due to deadly flooding

Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More rain is pounding the soaked South. Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are expecting 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, sparking flash flooding and river flooding.

The rain will continue to spread, reaching the Gulf by the weekend. Over the next five days, the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Fort Myers, Florida, will likely get 3 to 5 inches as well.

Louisiana and Mississippi were already hit by downpours this week, with several spots in Mississippi breaking daily rainfall records on Monday. Over the last 48 hours, rain totals climbed above 7 inches in Louisiana and reached 6 inches in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, areas along the California/Arizona/Nevada border, including Las Vegas, are bracing for downpours and possible flash flooding on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in the wake of devastating flooding in Moab and other southern towns. The flooding killed a woman who was hiking in Zion National Park.

“We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones,” the governor said in a statement.

“I’m shocked by the size and scope of the flooding that swept through Moab causing damage to homes, businesses, and local infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson added. “Fortunately, I’m hopeful for a full recovery.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.