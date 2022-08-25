3-Judge panel to resume reversion proceedings

Reversion proceedings deferred to Special Court Attorneys for Henry County and Martinsville agree the issue of the City reverting to a town in Henry County is now in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Tuesday afternoon at a regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, County Attorney George Lyle said the Virginia Supreme Court had dismissed a case before them filed by the City of Martinsville asking that a referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional. Later Tuesday evening, at a regular City Council meeting, City Attorney Eric Monday said the The Supreme Court did not rule on the constitutionality of the reversion referendum that became law as a result of bills passed in this year's General Assembly session. Both Lyle and Monday agreed that the result of the Supreme Court's action defers a ruling on the constitutionality of the referendum to the three-judge panel. But because the deadline has passed and a vote will not be on this November's ballot, Monday said the City would no longer be pursuing it at first.