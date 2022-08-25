Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeNewsLocal3-Judge panel to resume reversion proceedings
NewsLocal

3-Judge panel to resume reversion proceedings

staff
By staff
0
4
Reversion proceedings deferred to Special Court
Attorneys for Henry County and Martinsville agree the issue of the City reverting to a town in Henry County is now in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Attorneys for Henry County and Martinsville agree the issue of the City reverting to a town in Henry County is now in the hands of a three-judge panel. Tuesday afternoon at a regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, County Attorney George Lyle said the Virginia Supreme Court had dismissed a case before them filed by the City of Martinsville asking that a referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional. Later Tuesday evening, at a regular City Council meeting, City Attorney Eric Monday said the The Supreme Court did not rule on the constitutionality of the reversion referendum that became law as a result of bills passed in this year’s General Assembly session. Both Lyle and Monday agreed that the result of the Supreme Court’s action defers a ruling on the constitutionality of the referendum to the three-judge panel. But because the deadline has passed and a vote will not be on this November’s ballot, Monday said the City would no longer be pursuing it at first. 

Previous articleStuart hospital to reopen in 2023
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023

WHEE sports

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023

WHEE sports

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023

WHEE sports

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE