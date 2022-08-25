Thursday, August 25, 2022
Barbie Ferreira leaving ‘Euphoria’ ahead of season 3

HBO/Eddy Chen

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on the first two seasons of HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama Euphoria, won’t be returning for season 3.

The 25-year-old model/actress broke the news on Wednesday, writing on her Instagram Story, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it,” she continued, before she ended her announcement with a sweet message to her character. “Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Ferreira, who had significantly less screen time in season 2, shot down rumors that she and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had a falling out on set, telling Insider, “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February.

