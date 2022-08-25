Joe Pesci joining Pete Davidson’s Peacock comedy ‘Bupkis’

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Much has been made of Pete Davidson‘s allure with the women of Hollywood, but he’s managed to attract one very hard-to-get male star — for his new comedy series Bupkis, that is.

Oscar winner Joe Pesci — who of late only, and rarely, works if it’s for his Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese — has signed onto the comedy show, which has been described as a Curb Your Enthusiasm-like look at Davidson’s life.

Officially, the streaming service calls Bupkis, which also stars Sopranos Emmy winner Edie Falco as Pete’s mom, “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.”

It’s not known who Pesci will play, but he is being billed as a series regular.

Incidentally, it will be the first time Pesci plays for the small screen since a short-lived ABC cop dramedy from 1985 called Half-Nelson.

