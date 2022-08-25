Thursday, August 25, 2022
Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility

By staff
Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care.

Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.

Several towns saw 5 to 10 inches of rainfall on Wednesday. Jackson set a new daily record with 5.05 inches.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to get hit with more rain on Thursday, but it won’t be as widespread as Wednesday’s deluge.

A flood watch remains in effect Thursday from eastern Texas to the western tip of the Florida panhandle.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

