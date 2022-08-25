Obituaries

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr.

Passed 08/20/2022

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr. 89, transitioned on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostal Asse...

Jimmy Lee Keith

05/07/1959 - 08/21/2022

Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...

Carolyn Livengood Foley

08/01/1941 - 08/20/2022

Carolyn Livengood Foley, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born August 1, 1941, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Charles Wesley Livengood and Irene Mozelle ...

Phyllis Barker McMillan

02/13/1933 - 08/20/2022

Phyllis Barker McMillan, 89, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 13, 1933, in Greyson County, Virginia, to the late Barney F. Barker and Gen...

Jimmy Lynn Taylor

04/22/1961 - 08/19/2022

Jimmy Lynn Taylor, 61, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was born April 22, 1961 in Rocky Mount, VA to Betty Lou Robertson Taylor and the late James Calvin Taylor...

Mary Victorine Bowman Koger

06/08/1942 - 08/19/2022

Mary Victorine Bowman Koger, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home. She was born June 8, 1942 in Draper, Virginia, to the late John Bowman and ...

Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer

07/16/1935 - 08/19/2022

Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22 , 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Chur...

Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett

04/12/1955 - 08/17/2022

Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett, 67, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Elbe...

Mildred Hairston Adams

07/06/1943 - 08/18/2022

Mildred Hairston Adams, 79, of Martinsville, passed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 6, 1943, in Henry County, to the late George and Sadie Matthews Hairston. She had ...

Frances Jeanette Denham Morris

07/09/1955 - 08/15/2022

Frances Jeanette Denham Morris, 67, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1955, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Harvey Daniel Denham and ...

Doris McGuire Herndon

10/22/1936 - 08/15/2022

Doris McGuire Herndon, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1936, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Jane Hairfield McGuire. In addition to her pa...

Anne E. Mayo

08/15/1926 - 08/13/2022

Anne E. Mayo, 95, of Galax, Va. passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Waddell Nursing Home. She was born on August 15, 1926, in Leesville, Va. to the late Leo Douglas English and Charlotte Cart...

Norman Carson Meeks

10/05/1960 - 08/13/2022

Norman Carson Meeks, 61, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. He was born October 5, 1960, in Martinsville, to Mary Katherine Moore Wall and the late Clyde Norman ...

Helen Jo DeShazo

04/24/1967 - 08/13/2022

Helen Jo DeShazo, 55, of Spencer, Va. passed away at her home with a smile on her face on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born April 24, 1967 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Thomas Dalton DeShazo ...

Roger B. Riggs

08/22/1940 - 08/12/2022

Roger B. Riggs, 81, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Greensboro. He was born on August 22, 1940, in Montcalm, W.Va., to the late Ivory Floretta Riggs and H...

Timothy Murrell Lewis

01/26/1974 - 08/12/2022

Timothy Murrell Lewis, 48, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 26, 1974 in Lancaster, South Carolina, to Dollie Marie Edwards Martin and the late Mur...

Bobbie R. Norman

10/30/1943 - 08/11/2022

Bobbie R. Norman, 78, of Fieldale, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Surry County, North Carolina to the late William Graves Norman and the late ...

Nadine Price Lawson

Passed 08/11/2022

Nadine Price Lawson, 95, of Ridgeway, Va., passed Thursday, on August 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home...

Robert William Hairston, Sr.

10/24/1928 - 08/10/2022

Robert William Hairston, Sr., 93, of Bassett, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on October 24, 1928, to the late Booker T. Washington Hairston, Sr. and the l...

Brian Lee Murphy

01/22/1983 - 08/10/2022

Brian Lee Murphy, 39, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born January 22, 1983, in Martinsville, to the late David Abbott, Sr. and Shirley ...

Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray

11/15/1949 - 08/09/2022

Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray, age 72, of Bassett, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on November 15, 1949. A celebration of life fa...

Jimmie Hale Lamkin

07/14/1938 - 08/09/2022

Jimmie Hale Lamkin, 84, of Ridgeway, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born July 14, 1938 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Clarence Lamkin and Vida Young Lamkin...

Brad Steven Hensley

11/12/1979 - 08/06/2022

Brad Steven Hensley, 42, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born November 12, 1979 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to Robert Steven “Bobby” Hensley and Robin Gilley Hensley...

Cornell Gravely

02/01/1934 - 08/08/2022

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Cornell Gravely, Sr., 88, of Providence Ln., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born February 1, 19...

Carolyn Williams Lawson

03/01/1945 - 08/09/2022

Carolyn Williams Lawson, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born on March 1, 1945, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the Rob...

