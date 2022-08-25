WHEE sports

Thursday, August 25, 2022
High school football

High school football begins Friday. Week #1 has Franklin County at Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy at Magna Vista and Carroll County at Patrick County. Martinsville is off for week #1 and will open their season a week from Friday at Glenvar.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Mariners yesterday 3-1 yesterday. Washington has the day off today and will play the Reds at home Friday night. Washington is 42-83 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

