Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023; two mobile health units coming to Patrick Co. soon
The Stuart hospital that closed in 2017 has an aggressive timeline of being reopened in 2023 with the help of a bipartisan effort between Virginia officials and a $600,000 check to better the health care available in Patrick County with the addition of two mobile medical units. Senator Mark Warner was in town yesterday to present the check.