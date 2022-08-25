‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ coming to Disney+ and digital September 8

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Marvel Studios/Jasin Boland

One of the summer’s biggest hits, Thor: Love and Thunder, is coming home.

The Taika Waititi-written and directed fourth Thor film will hit digital streamers for purchase, and free for Disney+ subscribers, on September 8.

The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Waititi himself, hits Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on September 27.

Marvel Studios also announced its ongoing Assembled series will drop a new chapter, on the making of Love and Thunder, on September 8.

The September 27 releases will come packed with the usual supplemental materials, including a gag reel, and featurettes about the making of the movie that include interviews with the cast and the filmmakers who helped bring the movie to life.

Since its debut in theaters July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder has grossed $738 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2022 so far.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

