Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament

(NEW YORK) — Two of golf’s biggest names — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy — are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament.

Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing battle between the PGA and LIV, the Saudi-backed golf league.

