Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeSportsTiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament
Sports

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy team up for new virtual PGA tournament

staff
By staff
0
3
Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two of golf’s biggest names — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy — are stepping up to lead a new virtual golf tournament.

Called the TGL, the new virtual golf league, launched in partnership with the PGA, will have pros compete in a series of primetime stadium-style team showdowns.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing battle between the PGA and LIV, the Saudi-backed golf league.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to explain more about the new virtual league:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article“Nobody likes having their name salvestized!” Will Smith gets some interesting advice via FaceTime
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE